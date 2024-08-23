BUSA boycotts Presidential Health Compact

According to the Presidency, the accord is a framework of cooperation between critical sectors, aimed at improving the quality of health services in the country.

Acting President Paul Mashatile officiated the signing ceremony on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently on sick leave.

BUSA CEO Khulekani Mathe believes the compact is merely a cover to support the National Health Insurance Act, which he says they’re opposing.

He's requested an urgent meeting with government.

"These changes to the health compact were effected without any consultation. We remain committed though to supporting the project and actions that were outlined in the original version of the health compact. we maintain that it is necessary for us as a country to find each other on these issues.”

Sithembiso Kubheka, who's with the Progressive Professionals Forum, says they're happy to add their names to the accord.

"PPF views the signing of the second Presidential Health Compact within a hundred days of the seventh administration as the solidification of the foundation to implement the three priorities which also includes access to quality healthcare system."