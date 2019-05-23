British author, Judith Kerr dies at 95

The writer behind a host of other classic children's books, including "When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit" and "Mog the Forgetful Cat" passed away at home on Wednesday "following a short illness", it said



"It is with much sadness that we confirm the death of our beloved author and illustrator, Judith Kerr," HarperCollins said on Twitter.

Ann-Janine Murtagh, the executive publisher of its children's books, said in a statement: "It has been the greatest honour and privilege to know and publish Judith Kerr.

"She embraced life as one great big adventure and lived every day to the full."

Kerr, one of Britain's most-loved children's authors, kept working well into her 90s, telling AFP in an interview last year that she had even picked up the pace in old age, drawing inspiration from events in her own long and event-filled life.