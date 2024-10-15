Bergville man accused of murdering relatives appears in court

Two children, aged two and six, were among the victims.

Officials in Okhahlamba Municipality say the stabbing of five members of the Khoza family has left the Bethany community reeling in shock.

The suspect's mother and a four-year-old suffered multiple wounds, while his sister and her one-year-old baby managed to escape unharmed.





READ: Bergville community ‘shocked, traumatised' by family murder

After Saturday night's attack, angry community members launched their own search for the suspect, leading to his arrest the next day.

The 33-year-old is facing five charges of murder and two of attempted murder.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)