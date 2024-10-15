Bergville man accused of murdering relatives appears in court
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
A mass murder suspect, accused of killing five members of his family, is due to line up in the Bergville Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
A mass murder suspect, accused of killing five members of his family, is due to line up in the Bergville Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
Two children, aged two and six, were among the victims.
Officials in Okhahlamba Municipality say the stabbing of five members of the Khoza family has left the Bethany community reeling in shock.
The suspect's mother and a four-year-old suffered multiple wounds, while his sister and her one-year-old baby managed to escape unharmed.
READ: Bergville community ‘shocked, traumatised' by family murder
After Saturday night's attack, angry community members launched their own search for the suspect, leading to his arrest the next day.
The 33-year-old is facing five charges of murder and two of attempted murder.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
WhatsApp hacking on the rise: 5 tips to secure your account
The hacking of WhatsApp accounts is on the rise and we have a few tips t...Stacey & J Sbu 5 minutes ago
-
New Marriage Bill: What it means for South Africans
The new Marriage Bill promises equality, inclusivity, and a unified syst...Carol Ofori an hour ago