Basic Education to protect identities in matric results
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Basic Education Department says the identities of matric students will be protected when the final exam results are released.
The Basic Education Department says the identities of matric students will be protected when the final exam results are released.
The Information Regulator served the department with an enforcement notice, to prevent it from publishing the results next month on public forums including newspapers.
However Basic Education has lodged an appeal to overturn the regulator's November notice.
READ: Matric results to be published in newspapers after all
The department's spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga says the appeal means that the enforcement notice is suspended.
"We have filed our court papers that gives the department the go-ahead to release results to newspaper houses who will then publish in terms of the practice we have been adopting where exam numbers are used and not the full names of candidates."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Bluff man drives around without a driver's door
"Only in the Bluff, hey!"Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Mzansi reacts to weird Smarties sandwich
We've heard of weird food combinations but this one just looks wrong.Danny Guselli an hour ago