Basic Education to protect identities in matric results

The Information Regulator served the department with an enforcement notice, to prevent it from publishing the results next month on public forums including newspapers.





However Basic Education has lodged an appeal to overturn the regulator's November notice.





READ: Matric results to be published in newspapers after all





The department's spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga says the appeal means that the enforcement notice is suspended.





"We have filed our court papers that gives the department the go-ahead to release results to newspaper houses who will then publish in terms of the practice we have been adopting where exam numbers are used and not the full names of candidates."





