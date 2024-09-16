 Baby’s body found in Lusaka informal settlement
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

Chatsworth SAPS has opened an inquest docket after a foetus was found hidden under a bed at the Lusaka informal settlement.

 

Amawelel Emergency Service

*Please note that the following story contains details of a baby’s death which some might find upsetting or triggering

 

Police suspect a 19-year-old teenager might have performed an unsafe termination of pregnancy.

 

She was taken to hospital on Sunday, where she later died.

 

Amawele Emergency Service responded to the call-out, with spokesperson Sevin Subramodey saying the woman's family found the baby while cleaning her home.

"We found a small infant child with the placenta still attached to the baby and the umbilical cord still attached to the baby, but the mum was nowhere to be found. Sadly, he was declared dead on the scene because the baby was lying there for about two days." 

