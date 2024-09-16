Baby’s body found in Lusaka informal settlement

*Please note that the following story contains details of a baby’s death which some might find upsetting or triggering

Police suspect a 19-year-old teenager might have performed an unsafe termination of pregnancy.

She was taken to hospital on Sunday, where she later died.

Amawele Emergency Service responded to the call-out, with spokesperson Sevin Subramodey saying the woman's family found the baby while cleaning her home.

READ: Education expert: BELA Act will cover ‘more loopholes' in legislation

"We found a small infant child with the placenta still attached to the baby and the umbilical cord still attached to the baby, but the mum was nowhere to be found. Sadly, he was declared dead on the scene because the baby was lying there for about two days."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)