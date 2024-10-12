ANC rakes Bapela over the coals for misrepresenting party in Morocco
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
Obed Bapela has been sacked from his position as ANC Deputy Chairperson and as a member of the party’s national executive committee sub-committee on International Relations.
This comes amid accusations leveled against the former Public Enterprises Deputy Minister that he misrepresented himself and his party, the African National Congress (ANC), during a private visit to Morocco.
Bapela, who served as the ANC’s international relations sub-committee chairperson, was asked by his party to explain allegations he called for stronger economic ties between South Africa and Morocco.
It’s alleged that Bapela presented himself as a member of an official ANC delegation, though it was believed he was on a family trip.
“The ANC is deeply concerned by the media reports that Cde Obed Bapela led a supposedly South African delegation to meet with the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs on 7 October 2024, as confirmed by the Moroccan publication ‘MAP’.
“This reported meeting, focused on strengthening economic and trade relations between South Africa and Morocco, contradicting the ANC's longstanding policies and principles regarding Morocco's occupation of Western Sahara,” said ANC spokesperson Mahlengi-Bhengu-Motsiri in a statement released on Friday.
Bhengu-Motsiri said Bapela failed to give a full account on why the said meeting was held, and why his alleged conduct should not be considered to be in violation of ANC policies and principles, adding this raised “serious questions” about his judgment and commitment to the movement's values.
