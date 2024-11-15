‘Alarming’ spike in gambling among youth

Recent findings from online market research firm, Infoquest, show that gamblers aged 18 to 34 are taking part in online gambling and sports betting an average of 11 times per month.

The study found 39% opt to reinvest their winnings, while 30% gamble with money they can't afford to lose.

"Online gambling is something that young people are more attracted to because most of them are digital natives, they have grown up with technology and the online space," says National Gambling Board's Lynette Kamineth.

"We have seen that our numbers on the sports betting side have definitely increased because of the affinity that young people have we are reasonably confident a lot of that increase would sit with our young people."





READ: Kids feel less family support, more school pressure: WHO

Kamineth says the onus is on the individual to decide when to stop gambling.

"People need to take personal responsibility for their habit. If it becomes out of balance in your life then you have a problem. We always say as long as you are gambling for entertainment and leisure that is a good thing. It is up to the individual to educate themselves about the dangers of gambling."

Anyone in need of help with gambling addiction, can reach out to the toll free hotline @0800 006 008 OR send a WhatsApp message/VN on: 076 675 0710 OR send an email to [email protected]





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)