Alarm sounded amid increase in rubella cases

The infectious virus is found in children and adults.



It can also have serious consequences in pregnant women by infecting their unborn babies and causing congenital rubella syndrome.

Symptoms include nausea, sore throat, red eyes and swollen lymph nodes in the neck.

Health spokesperson Foster Mohale has urged parents to get their children vaccinated.





"The disease primarily spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing and can also be transmitted from mother to foetus during pregnancy. It generally causes a mild illness in children and adults, characterised by a low-grade fever, rash, and sometimes joint pain.

"It can lead to congenital rubella syndrome in the foetus, resulting in death, miscarriages, stillbirth or severe birth defects in infants. The incubation period of rubella ranges from 14 to 21 days.

"In recent weeks, the department has received enquiries following a closure of schools in the Northen Cape after a rubella case was detected amongst school learners. Although, proactive and effective measures to prevent further spread of the disease are always recommended, but the school closure should only be implemented as the last resort after all measures have been employed."





