Agri SA taking minimum wage worries to Parliament

Stats SA released labour statistics this week, revealing a slow pace of growth in the sector.





The sector grew by 17,8% in 2020, 7,4% in 2021 and a marginal 0,9% in 2022.





The minimum wage for farmworkers and domestic workers was raised by 9.6 percent toR25.42 per hour, effective from 1 March this year.





Agri SA says increases in the sector should be aligned with inflation.





The federation’s Thulile Sikhosana says anything higher will be a heavy burden on the sector and cripple farmers.





"At the same time, debt in the sector has grown from R37 billion in 2006 to R205 billion in 2022. This is unsustainable. Government can provide relief to farmers by limiting the national minimum wage increases to CPI.





"This is what Agri SA will call for in its submission to Parliament. This is one way that government can help protect food security and jobs in the agricultural sector."