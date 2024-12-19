AFU seizes car used in Clare Estate extortion case

The Durban High Court on Wednesday granted the AFU a preservation order to take the vehicle belonging to Cebo Mhlongo.

Mhlongo and three other accused face charges of extortion, intimidation, and attempted murder.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN, Natasha Kara says the incident happened in September.

"The case relates to an incident that occurred in September 2024, when Mhlongo and his co-accused, claiming to be members of a business forum, allegedly went to a construction site in the Clare Estate area and demanded to see management regarding payment.

"The vehicle will remain in the custody of the curator pending a forfeiture application."

