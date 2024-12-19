AFU seizes car used in Clare Estate extortion case
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit has seized a vehicle allegedly used in an extortion case in Durban's Clare Estate area.
The NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit has seized a vehicle allegedly used in an extortion case in Durban's Clare Estate area.
The Durban High Court on Wednesday granted the AFU a preservation order to take the vehicle belonging to Cebo Mhlongo.
Mhlongo and three other accused face charges of extortion, intimidation, and attempted murder.
Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN, Natasha Kara says the incident happened in September.
READ: Spaza shop registration deadline extended
"The case relates to an incident that occurred in September 2024, when Mhlongo and his co-accused, claiming to be members of a business forum, allegedly went to a construction site in the Clare Estate area and demanded to see management regarding payment.
"The vehicle will remain in the custody of the curator pending a forfeiture application."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Be responsible and keep the beach clean this holiday
As we convene with family and friends at the public beaches and pools, d...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Dream Boys surprise shoppers with R100 or a mystery gift
Which one would you choose to take if they approached you?Danny Guselli 4 hours ago