South Africa ‘living in warzone’

South Africa's Quarterly Crime Statistics, between April and June this year were released on Friday.

It revealed contact crimes including murder, rape and hijackings remain on the increase.

More than six thousand people were killed during this period.

Women and children continue to be targeted.

Nearly 1,000 women were murdered, while more than 250 children were killed.

The organisation's Juanita du Preez say's although worried, police minister, Senzo Mchunu's plans to address the rise in crime are encouraging.

"We welcome his action plan which includes a commitment to uproot and tackle corruption within the police and plans of strengthening the police crime intelligence capabilities to target criminal networks. We hope that these new strategies under his stewardship will yield results and make South Africa a safer place. We also hope that we can develop a working relationship with the new minister and that he will consider our proposals."