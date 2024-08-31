South Africa ‘living in warzone’

Action Society: 'SA living in warzone’
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Civil Rights Organisation, Action Society believes the
latest crime statistics show that residents of the country are living in a
warzone.
Civil Rights Organisation, Action Society believes the latest crime statistics show that residents of the country are living in a warzone.
South Africa's Quarterly Crime Statistics, between April and June this year were released on Friday.
It revealed contact crimes including murder, rape and hijackings remain on the increase.
More than six thousand people were killed during this period.
Women and children continue to be targeted.
Nearly 1,000 women were murdered, while more than 250 children were killed.
The organisation's Juanita du Preez say's although worried, police minister, Senzo Mchunu's plans to address the rise in crime are encouraging.
"We welcome his action plan which includes a commitment to uproot and tackle corruption within the police and plans of strengthening the police crime intelligence capabilities to target criminal networks. We hope that these new strategies under his stewardship will yield results and make South Africa a safer place. We also hope that we can develop a working relationship with the new minister and that he will consider our proposals."
Show's Stories
-
Would you like some mop water with your French fries?
Could this be the worst thing you see eating at a fast food restaurant?Danny Guselli 19 hours ago
-
ICYMI: Three stories about KZN that you liked this month
From arriving at a matric dance in a taxi to a young Durban boy whose li...Carol Ofori 19 hours ago