20 killed in weekend crashes in KZN

Last night, 11 people were killed in a head-on collision in Greytown.





Paramedics from the Midlands EMS say they were called to the scene on the R622.





They confirmed that eleven people had died at the scene, while a 12-year-old boy and another person were rushed to hospital.





In another incident, three people were killed in Kwadukuza on the north coast.





IPSS Medical Rescue's Samantha Meyrick says it's understood that two cars collided on the R74.





"There are currently three deceased on scene and multiple injured."





Six members of the MK party were killed in a minibus accident in northern KZN.





It's understood that a taxi carrying 17 members of the women's wing of the uMkhonto weSizwe party were travelling from Estcourt to Nkandla when the incident happened on Saturday.





They were on their way to an event at former president Jacob Zuma's home.





It's understood the vehicle burst into flames.





"We will have to be with the families right through until the burial," says KZN coordinator Kwazi Mbanjwa.





"We will have to wait for the results of the DNA because these people are burnt beyond recognition. We will be going in the afternoon to the families as they all come from Estcourt. It is all women, it is very sad."