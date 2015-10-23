2 in court for KZN mass family killing

The two, aged 26 and 28, are alleged to have hacked the members of the Mncwabe family to death in the early hours of Wednesday morning.







Among the victims were two babies and a 70-year-old man.





Yesterday, the provincial Health and Social Development MECs accompanied by local municipal officials visited the relatives.





Spokesperson for the uMzumbe Municipality Trevor Khanyile has urged community members not to take the law into their own hands.





"Such incidents are very emotional and touching. There is a need to have a community dialogue within that community which is going to be facilitated by Umzumbe Municipality together with the Department of Social Development to ensure that we heal the wounds of the community because this incident is very emotional taxing for them," he said.





(Photo: Khatija Nxedlana)