10 dead in Sweden's worst mass shooting

"Eleven people are dead, including the killer," police told AFP about Tuesday's massacre in the town of Orebro, described by Sweden's prime minister as the "worst mass shooting" in the country's history.

School attacks are relatively rare in Sweden, but the country has suffered shootings and bombings linked to gang violence that kill dozens of people each year.

Several Swedish media reported that the gunman, who was dressed all in black, turned the gun on himself at the Campus Risbergska, an adult education centre.

Police did not comment on the number of wounded nor how serious those were but the southern Orebro region said on Tuesday that six people suffering from gunshot wounds were taken to hospital.

"The motive for the shooting is not yet known, but all the indications are that the perpetrator acted alone, without ideological motive," Orebro police said.

Police have not disclosed any information about the identity or ages of the dead, nor whether they were students or teachers at the school.

Though such shootings are rare, several other violent incidents have struck Swedish schools in recent years.

In March 2022, an 18-year-old student stabbed two teachers to death at a secondary school in the southern city of Malmo.

Two months earlier, a 16-year-old was arrested after wounding another student and a teacher with a knife at a school in the small town of Kristianstad.

In October 2015, three people were killed in a racially motivated attack at a school in the western town of Trollhattan by a sword-wielding assailant who was later killed by police.