1 million untreated HIV-positive cases - Motsoaledi

" These people who are in the 1.1 million are mostly men and children who I won't hold responsible. We can make a decision as men, this disease should come to an end. So, I'm begging you to stand up and help the country bring an end to HIV and AIDS."





The minister spoke at the official commemoration event of World AIDS Day in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.





This year's theme is a call for dignified access to healthcare for all South Africans regardless of their economic status, gender, race or sexuality.





Motsoaledi was given a memorandum of demands by the Treatment Action Campaign.





One of their demands was for patients to receive six months’ worth of antiretrovirals at a time.





They are arguing that it would reduce frequent visits to health facilities, and encourage patients to remain on treatment.





Motsoaledi said the government will look into it.





"The fight against HIV and AIDS has been impeded by the issue of stigma. People refuse to come out because of it but stigma of today is much of an improvement than in the past. This stigma, caused doctors to be afraid to write HIV/AIDs as a diagnosis.”





The Treatment Action Campaign's Bellinda Setshogelo said patients are shamed, mistreated and unjustly punished.





"For those who are late for their appointments, to when we return to the clinic, we are shouted at and sent to the back of the queue as punishment. Often staff are openly hostile to people from the LGBTQ, Aids community, drug users and sex workers."







