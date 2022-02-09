Zodwa Wabantu slammed for sharing pictures from sacred traditional ceremony

Zodwa Wabantu has received backlash from social media users after she posted pictures of a sacred traditional ceremony she recently participated in.

Zodwa Wabantu recently embarked on a spiritual journey which she has been sharing with her followers on social media. Her latest Instagram post has caused a social media stir. The photo shows her in the Eastern Cape where she can be seen undergoing a spiritual ritual. In the photo, Zodwa has white stuff all over her face and body, and a white cloth is wrapped around her. A chicken is placed on top of her. Incense is also being burned. READ: And then? Zodwa Wabantu kisses man who bought her eggs

Many social media users slammed the socialite for sharing sacred traditional ceremonies with the world. "Social media media is slowly destroying the beauty of African tradition, how sacred it should be," wrote one social media user.

"We don't put everything on social media sis ,this is the reason why school is very important, atleast metric can open one's senses nje," wrote another user.

"Somethings are for private sesi zodwa," another one wrote.

"Dis shudnt b exposed, it's sacred..," another one added.

Last month, there were rumours that Zodwa had become the latest celebrity to become a sangoma. She set the record straight in an interview with IOL. “I have recently accepted a calling but this is a different kind of ubizo (calling). I'm not a sangoma. I'm not going to an initiation school for sangomas. I am Inkosazana ya Manzi [ princess of the water],” revealed the star. READ: Is Zodwa the latest celebrity to become a sangoma?

