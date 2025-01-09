Shauwn Mkhize is sorry for not paying Royal AM salaries

Royal AM Club players and personnel spent the festive season without receiving their salaries.

The football club's president, Durban-based businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, has now released a statement explaining what caused the players' December wages not to be deposited into their bank accounts.

The socialite and TV personality says the club is currently under curatorship following a preservation order obtained by SARS.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Mkhize started by apologising to all who were not paid.

“Royal AM Football Club wishes to address the unfortunate situation regarding the non-payment of salaries for December 2024, affecting our valued players, technical team, and staff. We acknowledge the hardship this has caused and extend our heartfelt apologies to those impacted, including their families.

“As many are aware, the club is currently under curatorship following a preservation order obtained by SARS."

READ: Shauwn Mkhize launches book at glitzy event in Durban

The philanthropist said Royal AM has appointed a temporary curator, Mr Jaco Venter, to help the club.

"While this has resulted in the temporary appointment of a curator, Mr Jaco Venter, to oversee the club’s assets and operations, we want to assure all stakeholders that Royal AM remains committed to resolving this matter as swiftly as possible."

Mkhize and the team's management assured the players that they were seeking ways to release the funds.

"The club's management team, led by our CEO and General Manager, has been working diligently with the curator to secure the necessary permissions to release funds for salary payments. It has always been the ethos of Royal AM to prioritise the well-being of our personnel, and we remain dedicated to upholding that principle despite the current challenges," read the statement posted on Instagram.

"We appreciate the patience and support of our players, staff, and their families during this difficult time. Additionally, we thank our fans, sponsors, and broader stakeholders for their continued trust and loyalty. Royal AM is committed to preserving the integrity of the club and ensuring its long-term success. We remain optimistic that this situation will be resolved soon, and we will provide timely updates as developments unfold."

Below is the statement which was released on Wednesday, January 8.

READ: Shauwn Mkhize raid linked to taxes