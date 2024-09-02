SA mourns the loss of Thabiso Sikwane and Jessica Mbangeni

SA mourns the death of Thabiso Sikwane and Jessica Mbangeni
Updated | By Poelano Malema
South Africans are mourning the deaths of two prominent South Africans - Jessica Mbangeni and Thabiso Sikwane.
South Africans are mourning the deaths of two prominent South Africans - Jessica Mbangeni and Thabiso Sikwane.
South Africa ended Women's Month on a sad note after it lost two prominent women in the media space.
Celebrities Jessica Mbangeni and Thabiso Sikwane died on 31 August.
Prominent media personality DJ Fresh confirmed the death of his ex-wife, Thabiso Sikwane, on Instagram.
“We did lose Thabiso this morning around 6.30am," Fresh said in a video posted on Saturday.
Fresh, who was married to Thabiso for twenty years before the two divorced in 2022, also revealed the cause of death.
"We are told it could have been a cardiac event, but [what] could have caused it hasn't been ascertained, so we await a postmortem," he added.
"We will give everyone clarity, because it doesn't make sense to anyone. We will keep you updated on memorial and all of that."
READ: DJ Fresh and Euphonik released from their contracts with immediate effect
Thabiso, a former Kaya FM and television presenter, leaves behind three children whom she shares with DJ Fresh.
Thami Ngubeni, who is the family spokesperson, said Thabiso, who turned 50 in July, was expected to celebrate her 50th birthday on Saturday.
“It was a belated birthday celebration scheduled yesterday [Saturday] in Johannesburg. Thabiso turned 50 on July 3. She was on a missionary trip and she decided to celebrate her birthday in the service of the Lord,” said Ngubeni to SMag.
“She only managed to schedule her 50th on August 31 to celebrate it with everyone.”
Ngubeni also explained that Thabiso “suddenly fell ill on Wednesday, August 28, and was admitted to hospital and transitioned to glory in the early hours of Saturday morning on August 31”.
READ: DJ Fresh and Euphonik released from their contracts with immediate effect
Tributes have also been in pouring for renowned poet, Jessica Mbangeni.
Mbangeni is known for her incredible gift, having performed at the late former president Nelson Mandela's 46664 concerts in Cape Town and former president Thabo Mbeki's inauguration.
According to several media publications, Mbangeni died after a short illness.
The family shared a statement confirming her death on her Instagram page over the weekend.
READ: Music industry mourns death of Grammy-winner David Sanborn
Messages of condolence
Celebrities such as Yvonne Chaka Chaka have shared their condolences.
See some of the messages people have shared on social media below.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
More From East Coast Radio
Image courtesy of Instagram.
Show's Stories
-
How to stream East Coast Radio from abroad
Here's how you can stay in the loop with East Coast Radio - no matter wh...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
South Africans share their favourite animals on social media
South Africans celebrating after a Springbok win is everyone's favourite...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago