SA mourns the loss of Thabiso Sikwane and Jessica Mbangeni

South Africa ended Women's Month on a sad note after it lost two prominent women in the media space.

Celebrities Jessica Mbangeni and Thabiso Sikwane died on 31 August.



Prominent media personality DJ Fresh confirmed the death of his ex-wife, Thabiso Sikwane, on Instagram.

“We did lose Thabiso this morning around 6.30am," Fresh said in a video posted on Saturday.

Fresh, who was married to Thabiso for twenty years before the two divorced in 2022, also revealed the cause of death.

"We are told it could have been a cardiac event, but [what] could have caused it hasn't been ascertained, so we await a postmortem," he added.



"We will give everyone clarity, because it doesn't make sense to anyone. We will keep you updated on memorial and all of that."



Thabiso, a former Kaya FM and television presenter, leaves behind three children whom she shares with DJ Fresh.



Thami Ngubeni, who is the family spokesperson, said Thabiso, who turned 50 in July, was expected to celebrate her 50th birthday on Saturday.

“It was a belated birthday celebration scheduled yesterday [Saturday] in Johannesburg. Thabiso turned 50 on July 3. She was on a missionary trip and she decided to celebrate her birthday in the service of the Lord,” said Ngubeni to SMag.

“She only managed to schedule her 50th on August 31 to celebrate it with everyone.”

Ngubeni also explained that Thabiso “suddenly fell ill on Wednesday, August 28, and was admitted to hospital and transitioned to glory in the early hours of Saturday morning on August 31”.

