Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ gets Oscar nomination for 'Best Original Song'

Congratulations to Rihanna for earning her first Oscar nomination.

The Grammy winner was nominated for her song, 'Lift Me Up', under the 'Best Original Song' category. The song features on the soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

She is nominated alongside Diane Warren for the song 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', Lady Gaga and BloodPop for 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Other nominees are MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose for the song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR', and Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski for the song 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

This is the first Oscar nomination for Rihanna.

'Life Me Up' was released in November.

Here is the list of all the nominees for the Oscars:

Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best actress

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Best original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans - Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár - Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund

Best adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson

Living - Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick - Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie

Women Talking - Sarah Polley





Best animated feature

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best documentary feature

All That Breathes - Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed - Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love - Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters - Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Navalny - Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best international feature

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best original song

Applause - Tell It Like a Woman (Diane Warren)

Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick (Lady Gaga, BloodPop)

Naatu Naatu - RRR (MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose)

Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler)

This Is A Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once (Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski)

Best original score

All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann

Babylon - Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Son Lux

The Fabelmans - John Williams

Best cinematography