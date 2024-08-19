Rebecca Malope injured while performing at Zanele Mbokazi's funeral

Legendary Gospel artist Rebecca Malope has assured her fans that she is recovering well after she fell and injured herself during a performance.

The multi-award-winning singer performed three of her hit singles at veteran media personality Zanele Mbokazi's funeral, which took place at Durban ICC on Saturday attended by a who's who in the entertainment industry.

Rebecca, dressed in a stunning white and black dress and high heels, fell while performing 'Ngiyekeleni'. This led to her video trending on social media.

The legend, who is used to doing dance moves that include her falling on stage, had some confused as to whether she genuinely fell or it was part of her performance.

According to an article published by Times Live on Monday, Rebecca confirmed that she did fall but is recovering well at home.

"I couldn't wear sneakers to the funeral. I had to show respect at Zanele's funeral. I wore high heels which caused me to trip on stage,” she told the publication.

Ribs, as she is fondly called, said the fall resulted in her twisting her ankle.

"The heels made me unstable even standing up, and I was left with a bruised knee and twisted my ankle. Since Saturday I've been receiving text messages from friends and family checking up on me. I think I'm getting old and I'm no longer that energetic," she said.

The singer said she was grateful that the fall only resulted in minor injuries.

"Even though I fell many times, I thank God that my friend received a proper burial and her work was showcased successfully. I'll be looking forward to taking a rest and nursing my knee at home, using ointments to make it better. I thank God I suffered minor injuries," she told the publication.

