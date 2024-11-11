Pharrell Williams fired from McDonald's for eating nuggets

Before becoming famous, Pharrell Williams earned minimum wage as a McDonald's employee.

However, the 51-year-old didn't last long because he kept munching on one of the fast-food giant's most popular snacks. The award-winning singer and producer revealed the hilarious reason why Ronald McDonald's bosses gave him the boot in an interview with BBC Radio 2.

“McDonald’s was my first and only job. I got fired three times. I was eating the chicken nuggets. I found the sweet and sour sauce and the chicken nuggets an alchemical combination. It got me in trouble.," he said.

But that wasn't the only reason why he didn't climb the ladder at McDs.

“The first two times it was just because I was lazy. The third was like, ‘What are you doing? You’re just sitting there eating nuggets?' I was one of those kids, I just liked flavours. So I would have sweet and sour in one, and on the other one, I would have ranch, and I would just go back and forth. ”