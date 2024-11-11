Pharrell Williams fired from McDonald's for eating nuggets

Pharrell Williams was fired from McDonald's for eating nuggets
Before becoming famous, Pharrell Williams earned minimum wage as a McDonald's employee.
However, the 51-year-old didn't last long because he kept munching on one of the fast-food giant's most popular snacks. The award-winning singer and producer revealed the hilarious reason why Ronald McDonald's bosses gave him the boot in an interview with BBC Radio 2.
“McDonald’s was my first and only job. I got fired three times. I was eating the chicken nuggets. I found the sweet and sour sauce and the chicken nuggets an alchemical combination. It got me in trouble.," he said.
But that wasn't the only reason why he didn't climb the ladder at McDs.
“The first two times it was just because I was lazy. The third was like, ‘What are you doing? You’re just sitting there eating nuggets?' I was one of those kids, I just liked flavours. So I would have sweet and sour in one, and on the other one, I would have ranch, and I would just go back and forth. ”
Years later, Pharrell would go on to work on a jingle for McDonald's with Justin Timberlake.
The Louis Vuitton creative director co-wrote 'I'm Lovin' It', a song Justin recorded in 2003. The track was a smash hit in Belgium, Hungary, Ireland, and the Netherlands.
However, an advertising agency in Germany created the original 'I'm Lovin It' slogan.
"They brought that to use, and they asked us to make a song out of it. I mean, I didn’t wake up one day and say, ‘Oh, I got an idea for McDonald’s’ and say, ‘Ba da ba ba ba, I'm lovin' it.’ It was more like incorporating a jingle, an idea, and a concept that they had around it.... It was more of them saying, ‘Can you make a song out of this?’ and we were like, ‘Yeah, sure,'" Pharrell told 'Hot Ones' host Sean Evans in an interview.
Who would have thought that the young man flipping burgers at McDonald's would one day be paid millions by the company to work on its jingle!
Life is full of surprises.
