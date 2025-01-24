Pamela Anderson talks Oscars snub

Pamela Anderson isn't upset about missing out on a 2025 Oscars nomination.

Anderson was snubbed in the 'Best Actress' category despite her stellar performance in 'The Last Showgirl'.

She played 57-year-old showgirl Shelly Gardner in the Gia Coppola-directed film. Movie critics described her performance as "one of the best of the year".

She received several nominations for the role at previous awards, including the SAGs and Golden Globes.

However, when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees on Thursday, her name was noticeably absent.

This year's 'Best Actress in a Leading Role' nominees at the 97th Academy Awards are Cynthia Erivo ('Wicked'), Karla Sofía Gascón ('Emilia Pérez'), Mikey Madison ('Anora'), Fernanda Torres ('I’m Still Here') and Demi Moore ('The Substance').

Anderson didn't make the cut along with other favourites, Nicole Kidman ('Babygirl'), Kate Winslet ('Lee') and Angelina Jolie ('Maria').

Speaking to Elle, she says not being nominated is not that big of a deal.

"Oh my gosh, it’s not something I ever expected. Doing the work is the win. That’s what I like to do, and I think we can lose sight of that sometimes in this whole crazy awards season, but it’s nice to be recognized, and it’s all a bonus," she said.

Other 2025 Oscars snubs include Selena Gomez, who missed out on a 'Best Supporting Actress' nomination for her role as Jessi Del Monte in 'Emilia Pérez'.

Her co-star Zoe Saldaña was nominated in the category, along with Ariana Grande ('Wicked'), Monica Barbaro ('A Complete Unknown'), Felicity Jones ('The Brutalist'), and Isabella Rossellini ('Conclave').

Other contenders for best supporting actress in the build-up to the announcement were Jamie Lee Curtis ('The Last Showgirl'), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (‘Hard Truths), Margaret Qualley ('The Substance'), Elle Fanning ('A Complete Unknown') and Danielle Deadwyler ('The Piano Lesson').

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles.