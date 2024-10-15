'One Tree Hill' actress reveals how she was lured into a cult

Bethany Joy Lenz says she was "looking for a place to belong" when she became the victim of a religious cult.

She opens up about the experience in her memoir, 'Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!)'.



Speaking to People magazine, the 'One Tree Hill' actress says she led a double life while filming the popular American teen drama.

She was part of a religious group whose leader controlled almost all aspects of her life, including her career and her bank account.

Bethany met the pastor at a Bible study when she moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Her encounters with the group started out innocently. Several members of the church moved to a different part of the country to live a communal lifestyle, led by a man called 'Les'.



It was nicknamed 'The Big House'.

"It still looked normal. And then it just morphed. But by the time it started morphing, I was too far into the relationships to notice. Plus, I was so young," she says.

She managed to escape the cult a decade later, but it wasn't easy. She was married to a fellow cult member whom she had a daughter with.

"The stakes were so high. They were my only friends. I was married into this group. I had built my entire life around it. I had given up so much of my career because of it. If I admitted that I was wrong, If I admitted there's holes in this, something off. The whole concept of everything else would come crumbling down," she told PEOPLE.

