Award-winning choir Joyous Celebration reportedly owes SARS R1m

World-renowned Gospel choir Joyous Celebration has become the latest target of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for failing to honour the law.

A report by the City Press states that the Gospel ensemble owes SARS R1-million.

The tax collecting authority has also issued a final letter of demand to the ensemble, and the group faces the potential auctioning of its assets if it fails to comply with a final letter of demand, according to the publication.

READ: Joyous Celebration drop new video on Vevo

"Failure to make payment may result in the following actions and possibly others: SARS may appoint any third party who presently or in the future will owe you money or hold money for you to settle your tax debt with this money," reads a statement posted by the City Press.

"A civil judgment may be entered against you in which a warrant of execution may be issued for the Sheriff of the court to attach and sell your assets," the statement continues.

READ: Report: Trevor Noah’s mother owes SARS R24-million

The sensational Gospel ensemble has been actively involved in uniting Africans through music.

It has featured stars from different parts of the world on the albums that it has produced.

Since its start in the 1990s, Joyous has won countless awards and performed worldwide, including in Dallas, United States.

The group was founded by legendary producers Dr Lindelani Mkhize, Mthunzi Namba, and Jabu Hlongwane.

To date, they have released 28 albums.

It continues to perform at sold-out shows in South Africa.