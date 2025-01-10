John Mayer on LA fires: "This is truly devastating"

John Mayer is the latest celebrity to publicly talk about the devastating effect of the Los Angeles fires.

The singer and guitarist shared a very personal item he has, expressing how devastating it would be to lose something like that in a fire.

He shared a folder containing photos of his father on Instagram, explaining that it contains images of all the milestones in his father's life.

"This is the most valuable thing I own. It’s a folder of photos of my father, spanning his life from being a baby, an educator, a husband and a father," the singer wrote.

Mayer says losing the file would be devastating for him.

"It’s the only evidence of his life that will exist over time. These are the “documents” you read about people taking from their homes. When you hear someone say they’ve lost everything in a fire, this is much of that everything, if not all of it," he wrote.

The guitarist shared his heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost valuable things due to the fires.

"Those who say they’ll be okay still have their folders and their albums. Those who are inconsolable have lost them. Just behind the immeasurable loss of life is the loss of the proof of life."

He added that he is praying for the victims.

"I don’t practice prayer but tonight I will say one for everyone who no longer has these items. It’s not about the art and the collectibles. It’s the photos, the letters, the class rings, the eyeglasses and the things we keep to remind us that those we loved were here.

"May those who have lost so much find some semblance of hope and support from their family and friends."

The singer asked his fellow citizens to take extra precautions and ensure they are safe.

"Stay safe, look out for yourself and for one another, and trust that humanity and all it entails, though sometimes hard to see, is alive and well. This is truly devastating."

In a follow-up comment, Mayer revealed, "For clarity: I’m safe, extraordinarily lucky to still have my place in LA, but keeping my documents close by."

See the post below.