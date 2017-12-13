 Harry Styles & James Corden kiss in Christmas-themed 'Carpool Karaoke'
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Harry Styles & James Corden kiss in Christmas-themed 'Carpool Karaoke'

Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

Watch Harry Styles kiss James Corden in the new 'Carpool Karaoke'. 

Harry kisses James Corden on the Late Late Show
YouTube/screenshot

Tis the season to be jolly, but things got a little too jolly between Harry Styles and James Corden in a Christmas-themed 'Carpool Karaoke'. 

The British stars shared a very, uhm, passionate kiss on the lips during the Christmas-themed installment of the popular segment of the 'Late Late Show with James Corden'.

Harry places one hand on James' cheek, and another around his neck before planting a big smooch on his lips!

"I did not expect that for Christmas," James teases. 

ALSO READ: Sam Smith gets a big surprise on 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden

Harry is not the only star making an appearance in the latest 'Carpool Karaoke'.

Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Fifth Harmony, P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith, Usher, The Foo Fighters, and Ed Sheeran all sing 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' with the 'Late Late Show' host.

And in other equally exciting news, Harry made a special appearance as host on the 'Late Late Show' this week, after James' wife went into labour.

Take a look at him announcing the news. 

ALSO READ: Zac Efron names Zendaya his best on-screen kiss ever

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.