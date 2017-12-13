Harry Styles & James Corden kiss in Christmas-themed 'Carpool Karaoke'

Tis the season to be jolly, but things got a little too jolly between Harry Styles and James Corden in a Christmas-themed 'Carpool Karaoke'.

The British stars shared a very, uhm, passionate kiss on the lips during the Christmas-themed installment of the popular segment of the 'Late Late Show with James Corden'.

Harry places one hand on James' cheek, and another around his neck before planting a big smooch on his lips!

"I did not expect that for Christmas," James teases.

Harry is not the only star making an appearance in the latest 'Carpool Karaoke'.

Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Fifth Harmony, P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith, Usher, The Foo Fighters, and Ed Sheeran all sing 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' with the 'Late Late Show' host.