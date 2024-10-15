Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels opens up about battling suicidal thoughts

Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels has been struggling with his mental health.

The music icon revealed all to the Generation X portion of MSNBC’s 'My Generation' podcast.

He started by talking about his earlier days when he used to listen to Nirvana.

He described the band as an "honest expression of not being ashamed to put your angst on the front page".

The singer put the spotlight on mental health and talked about how he relates to Nirvana's Kurt Cobain.

Cobain committed suicide at age 27 in April 1994. He was the vocalist, guitarist, primary songwriter, and founding member of the grunge band Nirvana.

READ: Why you can seem successful and still suffer from depression

“I relate to Kurt because I was there. Later in my life, I became suicidal," said McDaniels.

The musician said he felt fortunate to be alive.

"And I’m fortunate to still be here," he added.

The singer went on to explain that he now feels obligated to share his experience.

"I have a responsibility to talk about it,” he said.

The singer said it is good to be vulnerable about one's mental health challenges in order to heal.

“They have a song, ‘Come as You Are,’ come happy and high and jovial, come as depressed as you are. But unless you admit how you feel, whether good or bad, you never heal. We’re all in this together,” he said.

READ: World Suicide Prevention Day: Expert tips on how to prevent suicide