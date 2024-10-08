Cardi B shows off the latest addition to her family

Birkin and PURRRRI B are some of the names that were suggested.

The American rapper asked her fans to guess the name of her new fur baby: "Meowwwwwww new family member… guess her name 🐈‍⬛", she wrote.

The star took to X to reveal the new member of her family.

In other news, Cardi B welcomed her third child with her estranged husband, Offset, on September 7.

Over the weekend, the rapper shared a video of herself in black leggings and a nude tank top. She explained that she was losing weight everywhere except her face.

Some social media users thought her post-pregnancy body looked too good to be true and accused her of having plastic surgery.

“Y’all really need to relax...This is how my body REALLY LOOKS LIKE,” she wrote on social media over the weekend.

She also shared recent photos in a nude dress. She explained that her body appeared exaggerated due to the “5X faja [girdle]”.

“Y'all was just praising my body a couple of days ago… do yall think I went and got surgery in 2 days?” she added.

In a separate Tweet, she wrote: "This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two… I’m not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio. Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that’s work and staying active… but you know what’s funny?? Y’all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure???

"Y’all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I’m still at it it’s something else?? So yeah I’m taking this personal but its FOR ME because either way y’all are gonna have something to say."