Britney Spears reveals the women she "genuinely admires"

Britney Spears says she misses being silly with her girls. The 'Toxic' singer reminisced about the fun she used to have with her girlfriends over the years.

"Let's talk about how your other half growing up is usually your best friend! You literally finish each other's sentences, and you don't really look alike, but because you're always together, your mannerisms, the way you speak, and even walk, it's like your's the same f***ing people," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Britney noted how things change over time. "Years go by, and you get married, and you grow up and live worlds apart. It's called life."

The 42-year-old then shared a list of six women she "genuinely admires" and has "girl crushes on". She says that they inspire her.

"Pamela Lee Anderson is a classic babe and seems so sweet." Actress Natalie Portman also made the list because she is the "coolest person" Britney has ever met outside with her dog in New York.

Camila Cabello was praised for being "so darn pretty".

"She makes me giggle out loud! Her personality is so sweet and kooky. I think it's healthy to be silly. I wish I was more like that," Britney wrote.

Model and reality star Kendall Jenner was the fourth woman to get a shout-out from the pop princess. "Is it even normal to be that pretty?"

Britney wrapped up her post with two of her famous friends - Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore. Both women attended her 2022 wedding.

"They're literally gorgeous!"