Naledi Aphiwe writes beautiful song for Winnie Khumalo

2025 started on a sad note for South Africans after one of the country's much-loved stars passed away.

Winnie Khumalo died this week, leaving a huge gap in the music industry.

The 51-year-old started her music journey by working with stars such as the late Brenda Fassie, DJ Cleo, and Zonke Dikana. She went on to make a mark and establish herself as a star in her own right.

Following her passing, many people took to social media to express their shock and sadness.

Internet sensation Naledi Aphiwe took it a step further and recorded a moving song about the legendary singer.

Her song celebrates the life of the late star.

Aphiwe, who recently met Chris Brown after being featured on his '11:11' album on a song titled 'Shooter,' thanks Khumalo for her role in the music industry.

"Mama Winnie, Mama Khumalo. You played your role. You walked your journey," she sings in Zulu.

"Rest in peace. Thank you for the music you gave us. We will not forget you. You will remain in our hearts," she continues.

The 18-year-old captioned her post: "Rest in peace to our Wonderful Lady ❤️🤍🕊️Winnie Khumalo, you will always be remembered for your amazing work and voice."