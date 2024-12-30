Frank Sinatra album makes major music chart moves

Frank Sinatra's legacy lives on through his music. The late singer's 'Ultimate Christmas' album entered the top 10 album chart in America over the festive season.

The album jumped seven places to reach the #10 spot on the Billboard 200 chart (dated 4 Jan 2025). It's the first time an album from the music icon has been in the top 10 since 2012.

'Ultimate Christmas' features songs such as 'I'll Be Home for Christmas', 'White Christmas', 'Mistletoe and Holly', and 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'.

Sinatra's 'Jingle Bells' with The Gordon Jenkins Orchestra also featured on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart this holiday. It was sitting at #33 during the last chart recorded for 2024.

Sinatra died on 14 May 1998 at the age of 82. He suffered a heart attack.

The music legend isn't the only artist with old music back on the charts. Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' reclaimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has now spent an impressive 17 weeks at number one since its release in 1994.

Brenda Lee's 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree', 'Wham!'s' 'Last Christmas', and 'Jingle Bell Rock' by Bobb Helms also featured in the top 10.

"It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year' by Andy Williams, 'Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!' by Dean Martin, and 'A Holly Jolly Christmas' by Burl Ives also appeared.

The classics ruled the charts in December, but a few modern Christmas songs were also in the mix. Ariana Grande's 'Santa Tell Me' and Kelly Clarkson's 'Underneath the Tree' also made it to the top 10.

It certainly was a merry little Christmas thanks to these holiday tunes!