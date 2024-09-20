Christina Aguilera celebrates debut album's 25th anniversary with new release

Christina Aguilera has been preparing something special for her fans.

The singer will be releasing new music in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her self-titled debut album.

The five-time Grammy winner announced that the new album will bring together the past and present.

According to People, the new album will include new live versions of her songs, which were released in 1999. Rolling Stone reports that the new album will also feature Sabrina Carpenter and MGK.

"I wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my debut album in a way that brings together the past and present," she told Rolling Stone.

"I've always enjoyed reimagining my songs with different styles and audiences, as well as playing with sounds and arrangements that showcase how all music can be timeless," she told the publication.

The singer also shared the announcement on Instagram.

"Bringing together past and present…My 25th Anniversary Project and Live Album with Spotify will be yours 9.23.24," she captioned her post.

The announcement came in the form of a video showing Aguilera looking stunning sitting on a carpet.

Aguilera sings in the video 'Celebrating 25 years'.

Aguilera's debut album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album had three chart-topping hits on the Billboard Hot 100; 'Genie in a Bottle', 'What a Girl Wants', and 'Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)'.

