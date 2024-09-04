What’s SA's Cannes Plan for 2025? | Talking in Creative Circles Podcast

When it comes to Cannes Lions—the Oscars of Advertising—South Africa has a history of punching well above its weight. But not this year. What’s changed? What's needed to get SA creatives back up on that global stage?

When it comes to Cannes Lions—the Oscars of Advertising—South Africa has a history of punching well above its weight. But not this year. What’s changed? What's needed to get SA creatives back up on that global stage?

Is it an industry issue, an agency issue, or is it simply not a priority anymore?

Join our SA Cannes Lions judges: Keith Manning, Executive Creative Director at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Zee Ntuli, Director at Darling Films, and Thandeka Gilbert, Creative Group Head at McCann Joburg, as they explore SA's performance at this year’s awards. For insights and a look at what needs to change for South Africa to reclaim its spot on the global stage, listen to the latest episode of Talking in Creative Circles. [Press play below to listen now or download it for later]

Canva

Meanwhile, ever wondered how some marketing campaigns just seem to catch fire and get everyone talking? It's all about mastering Earned Media – the art of getting organic buzz without paying for it.

Earned Media happens when your content is so good that people can't help but share it. Mike Sharman, Chief Creative Officer at Retroviral, sums it up: "Earned Media is really around other people bragging about your work for you." To find more about Earned Media and how to get it, take a listen to this episode, below, which features Keri-Ann Stanton, PR Strategist and Creative at KAMuses; Steph van Niekerk, ECD at TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris and Mike Sharman.

EXPLORE MORE: Are the days of advertising being an Old Boys' Club really in the past? Today, there are plenty of women in Adland, but are they staying? And has the glass ceiling disappeared, or has it just become harder to see?



The reason people think it's not bad anymore is because it doesn't get spoken about. It doesn't get called out. - Suhana Gordhan

In an earlier episode of the Talking in Creative Circles podcast, the leaders of the Open Chair movement shared how they believe it can help make the advertising industry better. Open Chair exists for two main reasons: 1. To inspire and uplift women in advertising and marketing, ensuring that they stay and take up senior roles.

2. To help make the industry safer for ALL our people. Earlier this year, the women at Open Chair launched #OnMyWatch - a Code of Conduct that aims to tackle the problems we still face, that are rarely spoken about. Join the conversation with Independent Creative leader Suhana Gordhan, Nkgabiseng Motau, CCO of Think Creative; Melina McDonald, Executive Producer at Darling Films and guest host and Chairperson of the Creative Circle, Carl Willoughby.

Listen directly below.

Get in touch with Open Chair for a copy of the Code of Conduct via [email protected]



Find Open Chair on social media:



Instagram: openchair_

Facebook: Open Chair

openchair_Open Chair LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/openchairsouthafrica/

What is it that makes an ad truly award-worthy? Episode one of Talking in Creative Circles takes you behind the scenes of the South African advertising industry, starting with a deep dive into the 2023 Creative Circle Best of the Year awards. Industry heavyweights Carl Willoughby, Chief Creative Officer at TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, Sibusiso Sitole, Chief Creative Officer and founding partner of The Odd Number, and Roanna Williams, Chief Creative Officer & co-founder of Boundless dissect the winning campaigns, discussing trends across categories and the importance of creating ads that resonate with a brand's identity and purpose. Listen to episode one below.