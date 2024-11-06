How to rid your home of ants naturally

Ants are very difficult to keep away, but there are ways to get rid of them once you spot them.

You know, those pesky little insects which pounce on any spill or mess within minutes. Those little guys that sniff out the sweet stuff in your cupboard and infest.

Summertime is a wonderful time of the year. The sun is shining. The flowers are in bloom. The world just seems a much better place at this time of year.

Here are five safe options you can use to get rid of the ants in your home, without harming them, your pets, or your family.



Lemon juice and water

Mixing a solution of lemon juice and water in a spray bottle is a natural repellent. All you need to do is spray the affected area several times until the ants disappear. You will need to repeat the process until they have all gone, which may take just over a day. Your house will also smell lemon fresh as a result. Score!

Vinegar and water

This is a very similar process to that of the lemon juice. However, your best bet is to spray around the ants and block any route they may be able to take other than outside. The disadvantage to using vinegar is that it leaves a strange odour in the house - which is the complete opposite to the lemon juice. However, it is rather effective in driving the ants away, and is harmless.

Dishwashing liquid and water

Again, you will require a spray bottle to attempt this course of action. Mixing dishwashing liquid and water is highly effective, but is not recommended if you want to keep the ants alive. The chemicals found in the dishwashing liquid will kill the ants slowly, so taking the same avenue as the vinegar, it is best to spray around the ants, not directly on them. Ants hate the solution you have created and will soon go on their merry way. Unless you spray on them, then it won't be a merry way at all for the ants. Actually, it will be painful and deadly.

Pepper and water

Mix water with pepper. Place in spray bottle. Spray on the ants. Ants will go. Simple, effective, safe.

Cayenne pepper

It has been found that ants absolutely detest cayenne pepper. It is easily the best option out of all listed above in terms of getting rid of the ants, but it will leave a bit of a mess, unlike the other options. Once you have located the source of the ant infestation, simple sprinkle the cayenne pepper all around the area and you will be laughing. If you can pile the cayenne pepper up, creating a wall, then you are going to find even better results.

Hopefully these solutions will help you with your ant problem. May the force be with you.