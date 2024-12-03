Growing aloe vera plants indoors

Aloe vera has several uses and benefits.

It is grown in different parts of the world.

This plant is a popular ingredient in medicines, beauty products, and drinks.

According to the National Library of Medicine, aloe vera contains 'more than 75 different compounds, including vitamins (vitamin A, C, E, and B12), enzymes (i.e., amylase, catalase, and peroxidase), minerals (i.e., zinc, copper, selenium, and calcium), sugars (monosaccharides such as mannose-6-phosphate and polysaccharides such as glucomannans), anthraquinones (aloin and emodin), fatty acids (i.e., lupeol and campesterol), hormones (auxins and gibberellins), and others (i.e., salicylic acid, lignin, and saponins)'.

Having an aloe vera plant in your home also purifies the air, so it is an added benefit.

The plant can help treat skin conditions such as rash, eczema, and acne. It can also be used to moisturise the skin, hence it is used as an ingredient in many lotions.

The aloe vera plant is also used to treat burns and wounds.

Aloe also has benefits for oral health and is a popular ingredient in toothpaste and mouthwash.

The aloe vera plant is easy to grow and can even be grown indoors.

It requires the following things to grow well:

Light. The aloe plant requires a lot of light to thrive, and the best place to grow it is near a window where it will get bright and indirect sunlight. Please be aware that placing the plant in direct sun will do more damage than good, as the direct sun can burn its tender skin.

Moderate watering. The aloe plant does not require a lot of water; in fact, overwatering will kill it. It is recommended that you water it once every two weeks.

Use terra cotta (clay pot) or ceramic pots are best for growing the aloe vera plant. The pots allow the soil to stay dry. One advantage of these types of pots is that they don't hold as much moisture as plastic containers.

