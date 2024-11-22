Exploring South African design

What makes South African advertising design so distinctive?

In the latest episode of Talking in Creative Circles, the official podcast of the advertising industry in South Africa, guest host Liana Liebenberg chats with Wade Moonsamy, Co-Founder & Creative Director at BCKRDS, and Vumile Mavumengwana, Creative Director at VM DSGN.

The discussion covers the evolution of design for brands, the impact of AI, and the growing global interest in African aesthetics.

Wade describes AI as “an aid” that enhances workflows, while Vumile reminds us that “the human touch and creative ideas are irreplaceable.”

The episode also tackles the challenges of gaining global recognition through advertising awards and the potential of African visual narratives to shape brand storytelling worldwide.

For a closer look at how South African advertising design is making waves, listen to the latest episode of Talking in Creative Circles below.