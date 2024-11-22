Exploring South African design
Updated | By ECR / Creative Circle
From AI to the distinctiveness of African
design, we look into the evolving world of South African advertising design with experts in the industry
From AI to the distinctiveness of African design, we look into the evolving world of South African advertising design with experts in the industry
What makes South African advertising design so distinctive?
In the latest episode of Talking in Creative Circles, the official podcast of the advertising industry in South Africa, guest host Liana Liebenberg chats with Wade Moonsamy, Co-Founder & Creative Director at BCKRDS, and Vumile Mavumengwana, Creative Director at VM DSGN.
The discussion covers the evolution of design for brands, the impact of AI, and the growing global interest in African aesthetics.
Wade describes AI as “an aid” that enhances workflows, while Vumile reminds us that “the human touch and creative ideas are irreplaceable.”
The episode also tackles the challenges of gaining global recognition through advertising awards and the potential of African visual narratives to shape brand storytelling worldwide.
For a closer look at how South African advertising design is making waves, listen to the latest episode of Talking in Creative Circles below.
Meanwhile, in a previous episode, SA Cannes Lions judges—Keith Manning, Executive Creative Director at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Zee Ntuli, Director at Darling Films, and Thandeka Gilbert, Creative Group Head at McCann Joburg—explored South Africa's performance at this year's awards.
They provided valuable insights and discussed what needed to change for South Africa to reclaim its spot on the global stage.
Listen to the full episode below.
Listen to more episodes from Talking in Creative Circles in the full channel below.
MORE ON ECR
Show's Stories
-
Behind the scenes at Kloof SPCA with Sumeran Govender
Durban YouTuber Sumeran Govender spent some time at the Kloof and Highwa...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
Mbali Nhlapho’s festive fly solution will save your summer
Flies taking over your summer? Beloved SA housekeeper Mbali Nhlapho’s fe...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago