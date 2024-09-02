Why a soy sauce bottle has two openings

‌Soy sauce is used to add flavour to dishes.

It can be added to food while cooking or as a condiment.

It consists of soybeans, wheat, salt, and a fermenting agent - adding a strong umami flavour to dishes.

According to WebMD, soy sauce was developed to not only add flavour, but to help keep food from spoiling.

Soy sauce is mostly used for sushi, meats, salads or soups.

READ: Five quick and amazing homemade salad dressings you need in your life

Although soy sauce can be packaged differently, most come in bottles which have two openings.

This is not an accident. It is to help prevent the soy sauce from flying all over the table or countertop.

The problem is that the liquid can come out quite quickly, so the two holes are to control how much comes out of the bottle.

How to use a soy sauce bottle correctly:

Keep your finger over one of the holes while you pour the sauce, and release the fingertip once you are done pouring. This will help the liquid not to spill.

READ: Recipe: how to make delicious salsa

In the video posted below, celebrity chef Siba Mtongana shows you how to use the soy sauce bottle correctly: