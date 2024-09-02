This is why a soy sauce bottle has two openings
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Have you ever wondered why a soy sauce bottle has two openings? Here is the reason and how you need to use the bottle properly....
Have you ever wondered why a soy sauce bottle has two openings? Here is the reason and how you need to use the bottle properly....
Soy sauce is used to add flavour to dishes.
It can be added to food while cooking or as a condiment.
It consists of soybeans, wheat, salt, and a fermenting agent - adding a strong umami flavour to dishes.
According to WebMD, soy sauce was developed to not only add flavour, but to help keep food from spoiling.
Soy sauce is mostly used for sushi, meats, salads or soups.
READ: Five quick and amazing homemade salad dressings you need in your life
Although soy sauce can be packaged differently, most come in bottles which have two openings.
This is not an accident. It is to help prevent the soy sauce from flying all over the table or countertop.
The problem is that the liquid can come out quite quickly, so the two holes are to control how much comes out of the bottle.
How to use a soy sauce bottle correctly:
Keep your finger over one of the holes while you pour the sauce, and release the fingertip once you are done pouring. This will help the liquid not to spill.
READ: Recipe: how to make delicious salsa
In the video posted below, celebrity chef Siba Mtongana shows you how to use the soy sauce bottle correctly:
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
More From East Coast Radio
Image courtesy of iStock/ @Radist
Show's Stories
-
How to stream East Coast Radio from abroad
Here's how you can stay in the loop with East Coast Radio - no matter wh...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago
-
South Africans share their favourite animals on social media
South Africans celebrating after a Springbok win is everyone's favourite...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago