Should you be worried about the reported potato shortage?

There have been several reports that there will be a shortage of potatoes.

The reports came after Limpopo experienced frost during the winter months which affected the growth of the potatoes.

However, Potatoes South Africa says there is no need to panic.

The CEO of Potatoes South Africa, Willie Jacobs, says potatoes are grown in different parts of the country and even the ones in Limpopo were not all damaged.



The press release released by Potatoes South Africa states: 'Frost was widely reported in Limpopo during the winter months of 2024, resulting in limited growth of potatoes. However, a Potatoes SA survey conducted among potato producers in Limpopo shows that potatoes were in different growth stages when the frost occurred, meaning not all potato plantings were ruined.'

“We expect fewer extra large, and large potatoes and more medium and small potatoes for the period of September and October In Limpopo," said Jacobs.

“South Africa is fortunate to have potato production spread across a wide range of regions and provinces. This greatly reduces the risk for weather-related shocks in the market,” he added.

Wandile Sihlobo, who is the chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz) and a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Economic Advisory Council, also took to X to ensure South Africans that there is no need to worry about a potato shortage.



"Folks, South Africa has no shortage of potatoes. Our supplies are solid. The black frost impacted potato production in the northern regions of Limpopo. But, the farmers are working hard to close the gap, and the potato deliveries in the various areas are encouraging," he wrote on X.