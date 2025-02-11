Scientists reveal the best method to boil eggs

Eggs are a staple food in many homes.

It doesn't matter whether they are scrambled, fried, poached or boiled, you're bound to find the protein-packed orb on just about every breakfast plate.

However, boiled eggs are the Taylor Swift of the breakfast world. Whether you want them hard or soft-boiled, they're (almost) fail-proof if you know the correct time and temperature.

Boiled eggs are easy to eat – simply peel and munch away – and mess-free. This superfood has major breakfast star power, especially when boiled.

Italian scientists have revealed a technique for making the perfect boiled egg. If you want a creamy yolk and evenly cooked whites, then you'll want to try this method.

ALSO READ: How to make the fluffiest scrambled eggs

The downside? It will take you 32 minutes to make it.

Scientists used the "periodic cooking" method for the study, which they detailed in the peer-reviewed journal Communications Engineering.

"Tens of cooking methods are available today, including the most basic shell-on egg cooking techniques, of which à la coque, hard-boiling and soft-boiling are only the tip of the iceberg. In particular, the interest of chefs is currently attracted by the so called sous vide egg or 6X °C egg," the scientists state.

"This novel cooking method requires immersion of the shell-on egg in water at low and constant temperatures, usually between 60 and 70 °C, for at least 1 h6, and gives a very peculiar result, where both albumen and yolk have the same creamy texture."

However, this cooking technique does not make a perfect boiled egg. The albumen (egg white) does not fully set because it has a different composition to the yolk.

Researchers say you need to cook the egg at two different cooking temperatures to achieve pér-fék-syon (insert French accent). They suggest alternating between hot and cold temperatures.

According to science, here's how to make perfectly boiled periodic eggs. But be warned: you'll need a food thermometer!

Step one: Bring a pot of water to the boil.



Step two: Place the egg into the boiling water for two minutes



Step three: Remove the egg from the water and add it to a bowl of cold water. Use your food thermometer to ensure the water is 30°C. Keep the egg in the water for two minutes.



Step four: Return the egg to the pot of boiling water for two minutes.



Step five: Return the egg to the cold water (30°C) for another two minutes.



Step six: Repeat the hot-cold cycle six more times.

Et voilà! In 32 minutes you will have the perfect boiled egg.

It's not the type of egg you want to make if you are in a rush, but the math adds up, and it is worth every minute to have the most deliciously boiled egg.

"It may take 32 minutes to make this type of egg, and I understand many people won't have the time, but I personally think it is worth it for the people you love, rather than cooking them eggs in the wrong way," Professor Ernesto Di Maio, senior author of the study from the University of Naples Federico II, said, per the Daily Mail.