It is right to ask your guests to pay for their own bill at your birthday party?

Planning any kind of celebration that involves inviting guests can be nerve-wracking.

One has to think about the guest list, catering, decor, venue, and more.

It can also get quite costly.

Although guests are usually expected to bring gifts, it is now becoming a norm to ask people to contribute to the main event.

Some people ask their guests to contribute not only to gifts, but also to food and sometimes even decorations.

At other functions, guests are even expected to dress to a theme, which can require purchasing an outfit.

READ: Would you eat at this special floating restaurant?

There is a video that has gone viral on the internet showing a group of people celebrating a birthday party at a restaurant where an argument erupted about the bill.

The man in the video, who is believed to have come up with the idea to spoil Miss Party, can be seen telling a group of people around the table that he will only be paying for his wife and the birthday girl.

The rest of the people at the table can be seen arguing with him that they were invited to the party and didn't know they would have to pay for their own bills.

'He planned to treat the birthday girl but her friends racked up a $700 bill and are upset because he’s only paying for his wife & the birthday girl,' reads the caption of the X video which has over one-million views.

"Can you separate it? I got the birthday girl and my wife," the man can be heard saying.

"Separate?" the guests at the table can be heard asking.

The man answers: "I'm not responsible for paying for everybody. I got the birthday girl."

"But you invited everybody, you invited all of us," a person can be heard saying, interrupting the man.

One of the guests can be heard arguing that she didn't order anything from the menu and, therefore, she doesn't need to contribute to the bill.

The rest of the attendees can be heard telling her to still contribute because she was part of the celebration.

The video received mixed reactions from X users.

The big question is, is it ethical to invite guests to a party or milestone celebration and expect them to pay for meals?

READ: Would you like some mop water with your French fries?