The danger of prolonged fasting
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Fasting incorrectly can have dire health effects. Here is what you need to know before you fast.
During the festive season, many people feast at family gatherings, parties, events etc.
Come January, many embark on weight loss endeavours to shed the weight gained during the few weeks of December.
Other people fast for spiritual purposes and dedicate their time to prayer as the new year starts. In other cases, some are too broke to afford to buy fancy food, so they go on fruit and vegetables fast. This particular type of fast is called the Daniel fast, and many people do it for 21 days at the beginning of the year.
Fasting has many proven benefits. It can help people lose weight. It can also help you save money because you don't have to buy much food. Fasting has also been proven to help with inflammation.
However, fasting for long periods can be harmful to your health.
Dietitian Dr Sylven Masoga says the body can survive for several days without eating, but after five days, its food stores might be depleted.
"Although you can take from stores, after a longer time, especially from five days onwards, your body starts to suffer," says the dietitian.
He says you should consult your doctor or dietitian before engaging in a fast to determine what is acceptable and what might be harmful to your health.
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
Image courtesy of iStock/ @artJazz
