Work stress? Here’s what you can do

We’ve all had those days when work feels overwhelming, and the stress starts to weigh on us.

At the end of the day, as important as the workplace is for an individual, the individual's health is infinitely much more important. - Dr Gagu Matsebula

Finding ways to manage your mental health at work isn’t always easy, but it’s crucial to your overall wellbeing. If you’ve ever felt the need to hide your mental health struggles at work, you’re not alone. In the first episode of the Mind @ Work podcast, host Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp explores how to achieve and maintain good mental health at work with Specialist Psychiatrist Dr Gagu Matsebula and life coach, TEDx speaker, and author Lori Milner.

They talk about the differences between mental health and mental illness, offer practical tips for maintaining wellbeing at work, and break down some of the barriers and stigmas surrounding mental health in the workplace.

The conversation also touches on workplace culture. "Workplaces need to foster a culture of acceptance," says Dr Matsebula. Both guests stress the importance of empathy when a colleague discloses their mental health struggles. "Listen with respect and treat this person with dignity," Dr Matsebula urges. "At the end of the day, as important as the workplace is for an individual, the individual's health is infinitely more important," he adds. Lori Milner brings a fresh perspective on coaching, emphasising that it’s not just about knowing what to do but actually putting it into practice. She shares actionable advice on how to plan your day, set boundaries, and show up fully at work without letting stress take over. Throughout the episode, Elana and her guests explore why work often becomes such a big part of our identity. They discuss ways to find balance so work doesn't consume all our energy and attention. Listen to the full episode directly below - and learn how small changes in your habits and mindset can make a big difference in your wellbeing at work.

Prefer the video version? Watch it below.

Resources If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please know that help is available. Here are some valuable resources:

Get in touch with SADAG 24-HOUR TOLL-FREE EMERGENCY HELPLINES Cipla Mental Health Helpline: 0800 456 789

SMS 31393 Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0800 567 567 Department of Social Development Substance Abuse Helpline: 0800 12 13 14

SMS 32312 8AM-8PM SADAG OFFICE NUMBER - 011 234 4837 WHATSAPP NUMBERS (8AM – 5PM) Cipla Mental Health - 076 882 2775 Maybelline BraveTogether - 087 163 2030 Ke Moja Substance Abuse - 087 163 2025 Have Hope Chat Line - 087 163 2050 The Mind @ Work podcast series explores the mental hurdles we face in the workplace and how understanding our minds can lead to real, lasting solutions. New episodes will be released every Wednesday throughout October.

