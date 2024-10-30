Work-life balance and why it's important for you

Lori Milner joins Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp on Mind @ Work to talk about work-life balance and why prioritising yourself in the workplace is crucial for success.

Lori Milner joins Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp on Mind @ Work to talk about work-life balance and why prioritising yourself in the workplace is crucial for success.

Don't procrastinate on your health. Don't wait until you are in burnout to go, 'maybe I should do something about this'. Take yourself seriously. - Lori Milner, life coach

In our busy lives, finding a balance between work and personal time can feel almost impossible. In the latest Mind @ Work podcast, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp chats with life coach Lori Milner about how we can bring more peace into our daily routines, prevent burnout and find more work-life balance.

Sometimes we get to a place of burnout because that's the only way we're going to give ourselves permission to care for ourselves. - Lori Milner, life coach

Lori suggests thinking less about 'balance' and more about 'prioritising' what matters. This shift can help us manage stress before it builds up.

We forget ourselves and we need to start self-remembering rather than self-forgetting. - Lori Milner

Lori says stress is often linked to our mindset, and so by adjusting our outlook and the words we use, we can transform stressful moments.



Lori also highlights the role of coaching in the workplace and the importance of creating a 'safe space' for vulnerability and growth. Listen at the top of this page or directly below.

About Lori Milner Lori Milner is a life coach, TEDx speaker, trainer, and author who helps women and diverse teams achieve their full potential. Her consultancy, Beyond the Dress, focuses on time and habit management, resilience, stress management, interpersonal skills, EQ, personal branding, and self-leadership. She has worked with many South African corporations and empowered thousands of employees globally. The Mind @ Work podcast series explores the mental hurdles we face in the workplace and how understanding our minds can lead to real, lasting solutions. New episodes will be released every Wednesday throughout October. Resources If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please know that help is available. Here are some valuable resources:

Get in touch with SADAG 24-HOUR TOLL-FREE EMERGENCY HELPLINES Cipla Mental Health Helpline: 0800 456 789 / SMS 31393

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0800 567 567

Department of Social Development Substance Abuse Helpline: 0800 12 13 14 / SMS 32312 8AM-8PM SADAG OFFICE NUMBER - 011 234 4837 WHATSAPP NUMBERS (8AM – 5PM): Cipla Mental Health - 076 882 2775

Maybelline BraveTogether - 087 163 2030

Ke Moja Substance Abuse - 087 163 2025

Have Hope Chat Line - 087 163 2050

