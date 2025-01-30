To toot or not to toot – what happens when you hold in gas?

Fart, toot, poot, gas, wind, or flatulence – whatever you call it, don’t hold it in, at least not for too long.

Many people feel embarrassed passing gas, especially in front of a partner or in public spaces like the workplace. Instead, they try to hold it in until they're alone or can make it to a bathroom.

A post doing the rounds on social media claims that holding in gas could lead to a "mouth fart".



We all know the uncomfortable effects of keeping gas in – bloatedness, discomfort, pain, and even nausea.



But here's the kicker: something a little more disgusting can also happen. The gas may end up in your mouth! While it might sound surprising, researchers have long been aware of this phenomenon.

According to Healthline, research shows that your body can reabsorb some of this gas into your bloodstream, and it may be released later when you exhale.