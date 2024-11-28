Time Out is launching in South Africa on 1st December

Time Out today announces that it is launching in South Africa with a new franchise partner, leading broadcasting and digital media group Kagiso Media Radio (KMR).

Time Out is a global brand with a local voice, known for its content about the best things to do, see, eat and drink as well as travel recommendations – curated by a team of local expert journalists and distributed across multiple channels spanning web, mobile, email, video, social and live events.

Inspirational content so people can go out better

Expanding the current presence of Time Out Cape Town from December 1st, Kagiso Media Radio will broaden Time Out South Africa coverage across the country to Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban, as well as the National Parks, the wine regions and many other tourist destinations over the coming months.

The mission is to make timeout.com/southafrica the go-to destination for the best cultural, culinary and travel experiences for both locals and tourists alike. The inspirational and entertaining content will include stories such as 'The Best Things to do in Cape Town’, ‘The Best Beaches in Cape Town’ and ‘What’s on in Cape Town’.

Anthea Carstens, Kagiso Media Radio’s General Manager for Publishing, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Time Out on the South African launch of this iconic and celebrated brand. South Africa is rich in natural beauty, culture and adventure. Our aim is to amplify those special, local stories and show off our unique experiences. We are committed to curate and create authentic, locally-driven content that will inspire travellers and tourism in general, and to help grow this dynamic sector.”

New, bespoke opportunities for a wide range of advertisers

The combination of trusted, authentic content and multiple platforms – plus an experience-hungry, active audience – form a differentiated proposition for advertisers for which Time Out’s team is developing bespoke 360-degree campaigns – these can be local, national or global.

The campaigns span across digital platforms, often complemented by experiential elements and always rooted in engaging, immersive story-telling capabilities for clients across a variety of sectors from beverage, travel and transport to entertainment, retail, food and more.

Through the partnership with KMR, advertising opportunities will be taken to market by Kagiso Media-owned Mediamark, an award-winning Audio and Digital Solutions company that specialises in connecting advertisers with audiences through innovative solutions.

Nick Grubb, Kagiso Media Radio CEO, said: “Through our incredible radio brands Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio, and our other investments in radio and digital platforms nationally, we have a proud legacy of connecting with audiences and understanding their local environments. We see Time Out as an opportunity to extend these relationships and build new ones, rooted in adding value to their lives with quality curated content. Building out these sites in South Africa will delight the consumer, highlight our vibrant leisure and entertainment sector, and help stimulate and enable national and international tourism.”

Time Out’s global presence

Time Out first launched in London in 1968 and today is a global digital brand with a network of local expert journalists around the world creating and curating content about 333 cities in 59 countries to inspire and enable people to experience the best of the city and beyond.

Every month, Time Out reaches a global brand reach of 150 million across its multiple channels. In addition, this expert curation is also brought to life in Time Out Markets around the world – food and cultural markets which bring the best of the city together under one roof in one unique space: the best chefs, drinks and cultural experiences – all based on Time Out’s editorial curation.

There are currently nine open Time Out Markets from Lisbon and New York to Dubai and Cape Town with more to come in the future.

Cape Town is already home to Time Out Market

Time Out Market Cape Town opened in November 2023 – it is a food and cultural market bringing the best of the city together under one roof, located within the V&A Waterfront. Spanning 27,000 sq feet, it features a curated mix of 13 chefs and restaurateurs, three bars as well as a dedicated wine bar, and one stage. Time Out Market Cape Town offers the city’s best food, drinks and cultural experiences as well as spectacular views of Table Mountain.

Stacy Bettman, Time Out Media CEO added: “Time Out is a global brand with a strong national presence and a local voice, trusted by consumers and advertisers worldwide. We are delighted to partner with Kagiso Media Radio to bring truly local, expert content and bespoke advertising solutions to Time Out South Africa. Kagiso’s portfolio of leading entertainment brands and their expertise in this market will help our audience and brand partners experience 'best of the city' across mobile, web, social, live events – all complemented by our Time Out Market Cape Town which opened last year.”