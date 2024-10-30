Steps toward 40kgs Lighter | Episode 1 of Mandy's journey

Steps toward 40kgs Lighter with Mandy Meyer
Updated | By JacPod
Had enough of yo-yo diets and searching for real, lasting change? Mandy Meyer’s story and practical tips could be the fresh start you've been looking for.
Losing weight can be difficult and confusing. Health and wellness coach Mandy Meyer, who's successfully lost 40 kilograms and kept it off for over four years, understands the challenges firsthand.
That’s why she created 40kgs Lighter with Mandy Meyer, a podcast series dedicated to simplifying the weight loss process and removing the overwhelm.
In episode one, Mandy takes us back to the beginning of her story. She shares that she’s no different from anyone else who’s battled with weight loss, experienced the frustrations of yo-yo dieting, and faced the temptation of takeaways after a few days of dieting.
Mandy knows what it’s like to struggle, to start over again and again, and to feel like real change is out of reach.
From an obese couch potato to an ultramarathon runner
In 40kgs Lighter with Mandy Meyer, Mandy opens up about her experience—from her days as an overweight, brandy-and-coke-drinking couch potato to the turning point that changed everything.
She shares her rock-bottom moment, the single promise she made to herself, and the determination that helped her lose 40kgs and keep it off for good.
Listen to episode one of this six-part series and get inspired to embark on your own health journey. Listen at the top of the page or directly below.
More about Mandy
Mandy is a dedicated health and wellness coach whose personal journey speaks volumes about transformation and resilience. Having shed 40 kilograms and maintained that weight loss for several years, Mandy transitioned from a self-proclaimed couch potato to an ultramarathon runner. This remarkable journey has inspired her to help others build sustainable healthy habits, achieve weight loss goals, and improve overall wellbeing.
Now a passionate advocate for healthy and mindful living, Mandy specializes in guiding clients through realistic and lasting lifestyle changes. Her personal experience with overcoming obstacles and developing a love for healthy living serves as motivation for those who feel stuck or overwhelmed by the process of getting healthy. With an empathetic and practical approach, Mandy empowers individuals to not only lose weight but also gain confidence and vitality in their lives.
