Steps toward 40kgs Lighter | Episode 1 of Mandy's journey

Losing weight can be difficult and confusing. Health and wellness coach Mandy Meyer, who's successfully lost 40 kilograms and kept it off for over four years, understands the challenges firsthand.

That’s why she created 40kgs Lighter with Mandy Meyer, a podcast series dedicated to simplifying the weight loss process and removing the overwhelm.

In episode one, Mandy takes us back to the beginning of her story. She shares that she’s no different from anyone else who’s battled with weight loss, experienced the frustrations of yo-yo dieting, and faced the temptation of takeaways after a few days of dieting.

Mandy knows what it’s like to struggle, to start over again and again, and to feel like real change is out of reach.