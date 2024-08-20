Myths about monkeypox debunked

Monkeypox is still a global health crisis.

On August 7, the AFP announced that 'The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday it was considering convening an expert committee to advise on whether to declare an international emergency, as it did during the global mpox outbreak in 2022'.

Below we look at six myths about mpox from the Department of Health.

Myth: You can get mpox by being in the same room with an infected person.

This is not true. You can only get the virus through direct physical contact or contact with clothing/bedding used by someone who has tested positive for mpox or sleeping in the same bed as a person who is infected.

Myth: Mpox is a sexually transmitted disease.

Mpox can be transmitted during sex, however, it does not only require sexual intercourse to be transmitted.

Myth: Wearing a condom will prevent you from contracting Mpox.

Wearing a condom doesn't fully protect you from mpox, but helps reduce the risk of exposure.

Myth: Mpox can not be cured.

Mpox is preventable and treatable.

Myth: You can get mpox from a swimming pool.

You can get mpox if you are in close physical contact with someone who has mpox lesions or if you use unwashed towels or other pool items that have been used by a person with mpox lesions.

Myth: Mpox was created in the lab.

Mpox is a zoonotic disease because it can be transmitted from animals to humans and humans to humans.

