It's okay to press the panic button

Neglecting our mental health can have serious consequences. That's why it's important to learn how to recognise the signs of stress and burnout, and to know when it's time to ask for help.



In the latest episode of Mind @ Work, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp and Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha - from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) - emphasise the power of reaching out when you need it most. They were speaking ahead of World Mental Health Day on 10 October.

They talk about why it’s so important to "press that panic button"—not just when you're in crisis, but even on those days when things feel slightly off.

Mental health is as vital as physical health, yet stigma still surrounds the idea of asking for help, especially in the workplace.

This episode breaks down those barriers, with Roshni encouraging listeners and viewers to prioritise their wellbeing without fear of judgement.

Listen to - or watch - episode two at the top of the page, or below.

