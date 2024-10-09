 It's okay to press the panic button
Updated | By JacPod

In today’s fast-paced world, it's easy to feel like you have to push through every challenge alone. But that's not the case.

Press the Panic Button
JacPod and Canva

Neglecting our mental health can have serious consequences. That's why it's important to learn how to recognise the signs of stress and burnout, and to know when it's time to ask for help.  

In the latest episode of Mind @ Work, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp and Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha - from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) - emphasise the power of reaching out when you need it most. They were speaking ahead of World Mental Health Day on 10 October.

They talk about why it’s so important to "press that panic button"—not just when you're in crisis, but even on those days when things feel slightly off. 

Mental health is as vital as physical health, yet stigma still surrounds the idea of asking for help, especially in the workplace. 

This episode breaks down those barriers, with Roshni encouraging listeners and viewers to prioritise their wellbeing without fear of judgement.

Listen to - or watch - episode two at the top of the page, or below.

Meanwhile, if you’ve ever felt the need to hide your mental health struggles at work, you’re not alone. Many of us juggle the demands of our jobs while trying to keep our mental health in check.

Taking pills at work
Canva

In the first episode of the Mind @ Work podcast, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp explored how to achieve and maintain good mental health at work with Specialist Psychiatrist Dr Gagu Matsebula and life coach, TEDx speaker, and author Lori Milner.

Listen to - or watch episode one directly below - and learn how small changes in your habits and mindset can make a big difference in your wellbeing at work.

Prefer the video version? Watch it below.

Resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please know that help is available. Here are some valuable resources:

Get in touch with SADAG

24-HOUR TOLL-FREE EMERGENCY HELPLINES

Cipla Mental Health Helpline:  0800 456 789  / SMS 31393

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0800 567 567

Department of Social Development Substance Abuse Helpline: 0800 12 13 14   / SMS 32312

8AM-8PM SADAG OFFICE NUMBER - 011 234 4837

WHATSAPP NUMBERS (8AM – 5PM): 

Cipla Mental Health - 076 882 2775

Maybelline BraveTogether - 087 163 2030

Ke Moja Substance Abuse - 087 163 2025

Have Hope Chat Line - 087 163 2050

The Mind @ Work podcast series explores the mental hurdles we face in the workplace and how understanding our minds can lead to real, lasting solutions. New episodes will be released every Wednesday throughout October.

• Follow the series or listen via the Jacaranda FM website under JacPod, on the JacPod app, or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.

