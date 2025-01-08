Maintaining good mental health while battling obesity

At the start of a new year, many people set a goal to live a healthy lifestyle. They go on diets to deal with the extra kilos that were gained during the festive season.

Obesity, having abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a health risk, continues to be a worldwide problem.

According to stats published by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), almost 50% of adult South Africans are overweight or obese. Even children in South Africa are struggling with obesity. A study published in 2023 by the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) revealed that children as young as four are suffering from joint problems due to being overweight.

Healthline states the following ten conditions can occur when a person is obese or overweight: type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, liver disease, gallbladder disease, certain cancers, pregnancy complications, and depression.

One South African celebrity who knows the struggles associated with obesity well is Nkanyiso Bengu.

After battling with his weight, the singer and actor started the Walk it Off nationwide anti-obesity campaign. The campaign, which gained momentum on social media, helped him regain his mental health.

A 2023 report by the National Library of Medicine ( NLM) states that people who are overweight and obese are more likely to show increased depression scores.

"Walking and being active really helps calm your mental health condition. When you exercise, blood circulation creates hormonal secretion of endorphins that makes you feel happy," Nkanyiso explains.

The 'Mr Easy Loo' actor says his motivation to fight obesity was also the desire to see his children grow. "I also wanted change because I wanted to be more healthy and live longer to see my kids grow."

Obesity does not only affect one's mental health but physical health. Nkanyiso says his campaign helped him improve his health.

"Some of the successes are just getting my health back and encouraging other people to start taking care of themselves. Obesity is a mess. I had back pains because my stomach was protruding and pulling my backbone. I had a sleeping disorder."

The singer says starting the campaign also has helped him regain his life.

"I started the Walk it Off Campaign because I didn't want to die before my time," he said.

