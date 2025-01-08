Maintaining good mental health while battling obesity
Updated | By Poelano Malema
South African singer and actor Nkanyiso Bengu talks about his struggle with being overweight and how tackling obesity helped improve his mental health.
South African singer and actor Nkanyiso Bengu talks about his struggle with being overweight and how tackling obesity helped improve his mental health.
At the start of a new year, many people set a goal to live a healthy lifestyle. They go on diets to deal with the extra kilos that were gained during the festive season.
Obesity, having abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a health risk, continues to be a worldwide problem.
According to stats published by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), almost 50% of adult South Africans are overweight or obese. Even children in South Africa are struggling with obesity. A study published in 2023 by the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) revealed that children as young as four are suffering from joint problems due to being overweight.
Healthline states the following ten conditions can occur when a person is obese or overweight: type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, liver disease, gallbladder disease, certain cancers, pregnancy complications, and depression.
One South African celebrity who knows the struggles associated with obesity well is Nkanyiso Bengu.
After battling with his weight, the singer and actor started the Walk it Off nationwide anti-obesity campaign. The campaign, which gained momentum on social media, helped him regain his mental health.
A 2023 report by the National Library of Medicine ( NLM) states that people who are overweight and obese are more likely to show increased depression scores.
"Walking and being active really helps calm your mental health condition. When you exercise, blood circulation creates hormonal secretion of endorphins that makes you feel happy," Nkanyiso explains.
READ: Three celebrities share their weight loss secrets
The 'Mr Easy Loo' actor says his motivation to fight obesity was also the desire to see his children grow. "I also wanted change because I wanted to be more healthy and live longer to see my kids grow."
Obesity does not only affect one's mental health but physical health. Nkanyiso says his campaign helped him improve his health.
"Some of the successes are just getting my health back and encouraging other people to start taking care of themselves. Obesity is a mess. I had back pains because my stomach was protruding and pulling my backbone. I had a sleeping disorder."
The singer says starting the campaign also has helped him regain his life.
"I started the Walk it Off Campaign because I didn't want to die before my time," he said.
More From East Coast Radio
How to listen to East Coast Radio:
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms:
Image courtesy of iStock/ @Valente Romero Sanchez
Show's Stories
-
New Year 2025: Stacey Norman's anti-resolution revolution
Stacey Norman is breaking free from traditional New Year's resolutions a...Stacey & J Sbu 10 minutes ago
-
American delves into the way South Africans use car hazards
As a nation, we tend to be multifunctional. This is just another example...Danny Guselli an hour ago