The key sectors driving the SA economy

Acting Director-General (Acting DG) of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Nomonde Mnukwa, has highlighted several key sectors that are driving South Africa's economic growth and job creation.

“The agricultural sector has been a standout performer, surpassing the national GDP growth rate and creating 950,000 jobs in 2023. Similarly, the tourism industry has seen remarkable growth in arrivals, income, and job creation, making a notable contribution to the country's GDP,” she told SAnews.

Mnukwa added that the completion of the spectrum auction and analogue switch-off has significantly improved network quality, reduced data costs, and expanded digital access across the country.

The government’s large-scale land restitution and redistribution programme has also made substantial progress, with 24% of South Africa's farmland now owned by black farmers.

Over the past three decades, the agricultural economy has grown robustly, generating thousands of jobs.

Additionally, the government is prioritising the Gas Master Plan, which aims to secure a stable gas supply by diversifying both local and international sources. The plan outlines the role of natural gas within South Africa's energy mix and provides clear policy direction for the industry.

Challenges remain but optimism prevails

Mnukwa acknowledged the ongoing geo political challenges posed by the global socioeconomic landscape.

“We are a player in the global space, so we are not immune to the challenges that are happening internationally, South Africa’s international agenda remains intrinsically linked to the achievement of our developmental agenda, which has at heart the improvement in the quality of life for South Africans,” she said.

Mnukwa concluded by reinforcing the government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for economic growth and job creation, stating that the recent gains in GDP and employment numbers are a testament to that commitment.

"The growth we’re seeing now bears testament to the promises made during the State of the Nation Address earlier this year to ensure positive economic growth that will encourage business development and provide more employment opportunities.

“We will continue to work towards a thriving economy that benefits all South Africans,” she said.